Digital Advisory Urges Muslim Professionals And Students To Avoid Religious Talks At Work, Colleges Amid TCS Probe | File Pic

Mumbai: A digital advisory circulating among Muslim students and corporate professionals has urged members of the community to avoid discussing religion in workplaces, educational institutions and on social media, warning that such conversations could later be construed as attempts at religious conversion.

Women allegedly pressured to adopt Islamic practices

The advisory comes amid a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe by Nashik Police into nine cases of alleged sexual harassment at a Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility. Complainants alleged that they were pressured to adopt Islamic practices, including offering prayers, changing dietary habits and adopting religious symbols.

A fact-finding committee constituted by the National Commission for Women stated that the accused had allegedly targeted vulnerable female employees through abuse of authority and mental harassment while denigrating Hindu beliefs. The committee also reported non-compliance with the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, non-functional CCTV cameras and the creation of a coercive workplace environment.

FIRs filed in 2026 over conversations from 2022

Saeed Hameed, a senior Urdu journalist, noted that the FIRs were registered in 2026 over conversations that allegedly took place in 2022.

“What may have been a casual discussion between colleagues in an office cafeteria has become the subject of an FIR several years later. The allegations are that the accused propagated Islam and insulted Hindu deities. This is precisely why we are advising people in cosmopolitan workplaces to avoid religious discussions,” Hameed said.

Caution advised in colleges, offices and social settings

According to the advisory, there are increasing reports that organised ideological groups deliberately initiate sensitive religious conversations, secretly record them and later edit the material to create allegations of forced or illegal conversions.

The advisory warns that such interactions may occur in colleges, corporate offices, training programmes and informal social settings. Individuals are advised to be cautious if acquaintances or colleagues begin asking detailed questions about Islam, personal beliefs, namaz, the hijab or religious conversion.

Avoid provocative debates and secret recordings

Aamir Edresy, founder-president of the Association of Muslim Professionals, said discussions on religion often take place in workplaces and are usually cordial.

“For instance, people may ask about triple talaq. In most cases, these discussions are harmless, but there can be exceptions. Muslim youth should exercise caution and avoid such debates. In the current political climate, opinions can be interpreted as inducement,” he said.

The advisory recommends avoiding provocative theological debates, refraining from sharing personal religious details and ensuring conversations are not being recorded without consent. It concludes by urging community members to remain vigilant while exercising their right to practise their faith.

“People are entitled to their opinions, but such subjects are best left to experts. Politics and religion are generally best avoided in workplaces,” Edresy added. advisory points.

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