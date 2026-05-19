Diesel Boats At Gateway Of India To Be Replaced With Electric Vessels Under Maharashtra Government’s Green Push | ANI

In a move aimed at reducing pollution along Mumbai’s coastline, the Maharashtra government has announced plans to gradually replace diesel powered boats operating near the Gateway of India with electric vessels. Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday said the project would begin with a selected group of beneficiaries and eventually help modernise the traditional boat fleet run largely by the city’s Koli community.

The initiative is being planned in partnership with the Mumbai District Central Co operative Bank, which is expected to support boat owners through financial assistance and easier loan access.

Officials said around 97 licensed wooden boats currently operate in the Gateway of India area, ferrying tourists and carrying out fishing related activities. Boat owners are believed to spend close to Rs 1 lakh every month on diesel, making operations increasingly expensive.

Speaking during a meeting with bank chairman and BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, Rane said shifting to electric boats would not only reduce fuel expenses but also support eco friendly tourism in Mumbai.

He added that the move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated appeals for fuel conservation and sustainable development.

According to the minister, electric boats can cost between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 6 crore, making financial support crucial for small operators. The government has asked the bank to prepare a separate policy that would offer low interest loans to fisheries co operative societies, associations and individual boat owners.

Rane also said allowing individuals to independently form co operative institutions would make it easier for them to access government subsidies and welfare schemes.

The first phase of the project is expected to prioritise 25 beneficiaries. Darekar said the initiative would help preserve Mumbai’s traditional maritime culture while encouraging cleaner tourism and modern transport practices along the city’s historic waterfront.

With PTI Inputs

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/