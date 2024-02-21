'Didn't Get Post Being Yes Man, 88,517 Members Voted For Me': Zeeshan Siddique Slams His Removal As Mumbai Youth Congress President

Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique | Twitter

Mumbai: Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique criticised the party's decision to remove him as the President of the Mumbai Youth Congress on Wednesday, labeling the manner of his ousting as 'unfortunate'. Zeeshan's removal follows closely after his father, senior Congress leader Baba Siddique, resigned from the party to join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Taking to social media site X, Zeeshan wrote,"88,517 mumbai youth congress members voted for me to become the president of mumbai youth congress which has been the highest number in the history of mumbai youth congress. This isn’t a nominated post I have got from lobbying or being a yes man to leaders, I have been ELECTED with the highest margin in the election process."

"After giving 12 years to the organisation having fought three elections it is unfortunate that I have not received any official intimation from the party and I have to learn about my ousting from media and social media. I am answerable to 88,517 who voted for me and I will be addressing a press conference about this very soon!" he added.

88,517 mumbai youth congress members voted for me to become the president of mumbai youth congress which has been the highest number in the history of mumbai youth congress. This isn’t a nominated post I have got from lobbying or being a yes man to leaders, I have been ELECTED… — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) February 21, 2024

Congress, in a press release, announced removal of Zeeshan. Akhilesh Yadav has been named the new President of the Mumbai Youth Congress by the party.

In a statement, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) announced the elevation of several office-bearers within their respective Pradesh Youth Congress committees. Neel Kamal Saha has been promoted to PYC President in Tripura, while Rahul Samadder assumes the role of PYC Working President. Pradeep Surya takes on the position of PYC Working President in Himachal Pradesh, and in Karnataka, Manjunath HS is promoted to PYC Working President. Sufiyan Mohsin Haider steps into the role of PYC Working President in Mumbai. Alsu Ilayaraja is appointed as PYC Interim President in Andaman Nicobar, while Mahesh VS Nadar takes on the position of PYC Working President in Goa. Lastly, Shubham Sharma is promoted to PYC Working President in Delhi.

On February 8, Baba Siddique, a notable minority figure within the Congress in Mumbai, declared his choice to end his longstanding association of 48 years with the party.

After aligning with Ajit Pawar, he remarked,"Congress does politics of perception, they want our votes but don't want to give anything." He launched a pointed critique of Congress, asserting that within the party, he felt as dispensable as "curry leaves" used merely for flavour enhancement in food.

Baba Siddique's son, Zeeshan Siddique, currently serves as a Congress MLA representing Bandra (East) in Mumbai.