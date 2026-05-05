'...Didi Did Not Listen To Rahul Gandhi': Sanjay Raut Targets Mamata Banerjee Over West Bengal Results 2026

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of committing a 'grave mistake' by not listening to Rahul Gandhi, claiming election results could have differed. His statements came as the BJP won 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, well above the majority mark of 148. With this, the BJP is set to come to power in the state, ending the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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Coming back to Raut's statement, he further alleged that polls in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were 'stolen' and called Gandhi a visionary leader whose warnings proved correct. Since the Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi has been claiming about 'vote chori.' While speaking to IANS, Raut added, "If Mamata Didi had sat down with Rahul Gandhi and discussed the matter, the results would have been different."

Earlier on Monday, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP 'looted' more than 100 seats and termed the EC 'the BJP's commission', calling the victory 'immoral' and 'illegal'.

"BJP looted more than 100 seats. The Election Commission is the BJP's commission. Do you think this is a victory? It is an immoral victory, not a moral victory. It is loot, loot, loot. We will bounce back," the West Bengal CM told reporters.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also alleged a recurring pattern of election manipulation by the BJP, claiming polls in Assam and West Bengal were 'stolen' with EC support. He added, "We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal. We have seen this playbook before: Madhya Pradesh. Haryana. Maharashtra. Lok Sabha 2024 etc."

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