Did BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil forget to carry his mask while meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari? Pictures here

For the uninitiated, Maharashtra is witnessing a catastrophic surge in COVID-19 cases, and wearing a mask is compulsory in public places. Those flouting the norms are charged with violation of the guidelines and a fine of Rs 200 is levied upon them. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alone has collected Rs 31.79 crore between March 2020 and February 19, 2021, from 15.71 lakh offenders who violated the mandatory face mask rule.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 fatalities crossed three-digit mark for the first time since December, while over 28,000 new cases were recorded. The state registered 132 deaths, after 127 on December 4, taking its toll to 53,589. Besides, Mumbai remained in the 3,000-plus range for the second consecutive day, recording 3,514 new cases, taking its tally to 369,451, and 11,604 deaths. Moreover, the state's recovery rate has dropped from 89.22 per cent to 88.73 per cent, while the death rate is 2.12 per cent, and the number of active cases has jumped to 230,641.

BJP lists '100 failures' of MVA govt to Maha Guv Koshyari

The BJP delegation met the Governor and listed 100-points on which the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government allegedly failed to discharge its Constitutional duties. "We have submitted a list of 100-points. The CM remains silent, he does not speak so we have urged the Governor to seek a report from the government," Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis told mediapersons after emerging from the Raj Bhavan.

He said that former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh has accused Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption with a massive racket of police transfers and promotions also surfacing. However, the Chief Minister has chosen to keep mum on the issue, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar was defending his party, he added.

Describing the MVA as 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi', Fadnavis alleged that the allies -- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- are involved in the mess and corruption. He further said that in the last one year, the MVA government has miserably failed in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and cases keep increasing only in Maharashtra.

(With IANS inputs)