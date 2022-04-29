Dialogue with Senior Atomic Scientist Dr. Anil Kakodkar on 'Scientific Maharashtra in 21st Century'

Mumbai: On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, a dialogue on 'Maharashtra in the 21st Century' has been organised. Editor of a well-known Marathi newspaper will interact with Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar, senior nuclear scientist who is also known as the father of indigenous technology of nuclear energy. The interactive session will be held at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagruha, Vashi at 5.00 pm on May 1.

The motive behind the interactive session with Dr Kakodkar, the President of the Board of Atomic Energy of India and the Head of the Department of Atomic Energy of the Government of India is to inspire young generations who are the future of the country and to create a scientific society.

A large number of students and teachers from various schools and colleges in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area will be participating. This dialogue is also very important for the citizens to get direction for the overall progress of the state of Maharashtra and India by increasing the scientific literacy in the society. Students and listeners will be able to interact directly with them.

Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has appealed to students and citizens to be present at the event and take inspiration.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:40 AM IST