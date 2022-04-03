Dial 112 and cybercrime protection programme launched by Maharashtra govt

Two initiatives were launched on Saturday by the state government to modernise the force, which include a training programme for the Cyber Crime Prevention against Women and Children (CCPWW) and the 'Dial 112' project, which aims at improving police response time in the state.

The Dial 112 system will help the police force respond quickly to complainants in case of an emergency. will ensure that the police response time improves to 10 minutes in urban areas and 15 minutes in rural areas.

A senior state Cyber police official said that the Dial 112 programme will empower citizens to call up the police in emergencies as it will be connected to central control rooms in Navi Mumbai and Nagpur. The control rooms will in turn communicate with 44 district control rooms and an Emergency Response Vehicle will be dispatched to the site.

Explaining further, the official said that the system will use the caller’s mobile data to track the location and the emergency response vehicle will be fitted with a GPS device and a mobile data terminal. Around 14,000 police personnel have been trained for this, and aim at helping women, children, and the elderly to contact the police

While Dial 112 will cut down the response time of the cops in urban areas to 15 minutes and in rural areas to 20 minutes, the CCPWW programme is aimed at training the police and judiciary about cyber-crimes, such as phishing, cheating online, or via social media.

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 09:23 PM IST