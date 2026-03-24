Dhurandhar 2: From Hotbed Of Underworld In Mumbai To Deathbed In Karachi — Dawood Ibrahim’s Rise & Fall |

While Dhurandhar 2 primarily revolves around an Indian spy and high stakes intelligence operations, it briefly introduces Dawood Ibrahim's character. The reference is not central to the plot, yet it adds a layer of realism rooted in Mumbai’s complex underworld history.

Mumbai Roots, A Troubled Beginning

Dawood Ibrahim’s story began in Mumbai, where he was born and raised before gradually entering the world of organised crime. The city, during the 1970s and 1980s, became a breeding ground for smuggling networks and illegal trade. Over time, his activities expanded, and his name became synonymous with fear across the city.

The film does not revisit this journey in detail, but the reference to Mumbai remains crucial. It serves as a reminder of how such networks took shape locally before stretching beyond borders.

ISI Links, Power From Across The Border

In the film, the character is shown to have connections with Pakistan’s intelligence establishment and is referred to as ‘Bade Saheb’. He is believed to have once been at the centre of operations that enabled illegal activities and terror networks targeting India.

This portrayal reflects long standing allegations about Dawood Ibrahim’s links with Pakistan based networks. However, the film does not dwell on these connections as a source of power, instead using them as context within a larger espionage narrative.

A Frail Figure, Not A Formidable Force

Portrayed by Danish Iqbal, the character appears as a bedridden and visibly unwell man. He struggles to speak, coughs through conversations and seems physically diminished. The once feared name is reduced to a presence that carries more memory than influence.

There is a deliberate absence of grandeur. No dramatic entry, no glorified past, no attempt to build mystique. The film avoids turning him into a spectacle.

From Fear To Irrelevance

Importantly, the narrative suggests that he is no longer central to the network he once built. Others operate, others command, while he remains on the sidelines. The rhetoric of hostility remains, but the ability to act appears weakened.

By presenting him in this manner, Dhurandhar 2 shifts the focus away from the individual and towards the larger system. It underlines a key idea, that even the most feared figures can eventually fade into irrelevance, becoming reminders of a past that no longer holds the same power.