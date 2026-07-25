Dhol, National Anthem & Sloganeering Mark Youth Celebration In Mumbai After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation; Youth Says The Battle Is Far From Over |

Thunderous beats of the Nasik dhol, waving tricolours and renditions of the national anthem filled Mumbai's streets on Saturday evening as hundreds of citizens gathered to celebrate the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Over 1,000 people, including students, youth activists and civil society members gathered at Dadar's Shivaji Park and Bandra Bandstand promenade on Saturday following Pradhan's resignation. After five days of consistent protests in the city demanding educational reforms, the gathering on the sixth day was celebratory in nature as the union government accepted all the demands put forth by youth-led movement Cockroach Janata Party.

​The high-voltage celebrations erupted within hours of Pradhan submitting his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bowing to over a month of relentless nationwide student protests demanding systemic examination reforms and political accountability following irregularities in national competitive exams.

​At Dadar’s historic Shivaji Park – the centre of spontaneous protest gathering for the last six days – young protesters waved the Indian flag, congratulated each other and burst into celebratory dance to the cadence of traditional dhols. Starting from 6pm, youngsters started pouring in amid incessant rain, turning the mood jubilant, with chants of "Inquilab Zindabad" and "Desh Ka Yuva Jeet Gaya" (Indian Youth Has Won) echoing across the grounds.

Simultaneously, at Bandra’s Bandstand, local Congress corporator had organised a gathering to recite the national anthem in solidarity with the nationwide movement. While the call was made before Pradhan's resignation, the gathering at 4pm turned into a celebration of a small victory. Along with youngsters, senior citizens from the locality joined in large numbers. City's Congress president and Mumbai North Central's member of parliament Varsha Gaikwad also joined the citizens in the protest.

However, the overall mood of the protesters said that the union education minister's resignation marked only the first step and the larger battle for educational reforms is far from over. Protesters highlighted that the education system needs an overhaul with major reforms to ensure a bright future for the country's youth.

Mumbai police ensured strict bandobast at both the venues of gatherings. At Bandra, the police did not allow people to enter the amphitheatre, where the gathering was planned, forcing people to relocate to a nearby spot. At Dadar, police restricted the dhol players and the protesters raising slogans against the PM, threatening them of detention, but ultimately allowed everyone to disperse following a recital of the national anthem.

The police have planned massive deployment at Shivaji Park for Sunday's gathering to prevent any untoward incidents or any issue with the law and order situation. “Mumbai Police have made appropriate security arrangements by deploying the required number of officers, personnel, and necessary resources. Adequate measures have been put in place to maintain law and order across the city,” said deputy commissioner of police (operations) Akbar Pathan

Voices-

Students-

I have been coming to Shivaji Park everyday since Monday to participate in the protest for my friends who are facing immense pressure in the science stream. Although the union minister said that he hasn't resigned under anyone's pressure, everyone knows that it was a result of the pressure and fear of youth. The next minister should understand the importance of accountability.

Ameya Ghadigaonkar |

- Ameya Ghadigaonkar, Class-12 student, Wilson College

The resignation should have come a month back to prevent the brutality on the students and the accountability should have come over a decade ago. The resignation doesn't change anything, we need better ambitions for our future. Long time back, the union defence minister had said that the ministers of this government do not resign, which felt like they are not scared of the people. Today, they have started fearing.

Harshul Sharma |

-Harshul Sharma, a finance professional

The government handled the agitation in the wrong way. Instead of holding a dialogue, it resorted to a lathi-charge on students. In a democracy, communication is the strongest weapon but the Modi government failed to use it. The GenZ movement has sent a strong message to the BJP government. It should now move beyond caste and religion-based politics

Prafful Yadav |

-Prafful Yadav, an insurance professional

This is a democracy and everyone has the right to raise their voice. Instead of responding with force, the government should have listened to the concerns of the youth. The new Education Minister must be more accountable.

Arfat Haris |

-Arfat Haris, an HSC science student from Bandra West

The movement was driven by students rather than political parties. The issue raised by the students is genuine. Political parties only extended support later. This should serve as a reminder to every government that it is accountable to the people and must respond responsibly to the concerns of students.

Ibrahim |

-Ibrahim, an educationist from Khar West

As a former NEET aspirant, I understand the immense mental and emotional toll this exam takes. We appreciate the government taking moral accountability, but justice for the 21 students, support for their families and lasting reforms must now follow. This tragedy should become a turning point for India's education system. Exam leaks, irregularities, and the commercialisation of education have eroded trust. We need a system that is fair, transparent, and gives young Indians enough opportunities to build their future here.

Manish Chavan |

-Manish Chavan, a Student at Thakur College of Technology, Borivali

The question is who next. What pointers will be kept in mind before electing the next Education minister?

Krishna Gupta |

-Krishna Gupta, a student at CSMU, Panvel

Parents-

I was preparing for the TET exam this year but the exam has been postponed following a paper leak. My four-year-old daughter says that she wants to become a doctor, it saddens me to see the condition of medical aspirants today. It is sad to see the education system of this democratic country having been collapsed. We, who are living in the city, should also speak for the students from rural areas – the famrmers’ children – whose schools are being shut down. However, the resignation is just the beginning the objective of this movement is change in the education system.

-Madhavi Vishal Kharat, a housewife and a TET aspirant

The resignation should have come much earlier. It is shameful that the government took almost a month to act. Young people came together without any divide of caste or religion. Attempts were made to divide the movement, but they failed. The future of our children should never be compromised.

Sabrina |

-Sabrina, mother of a 13-year-old daughter

The generation that questions injustice strengthens the nation’s future. When young people stand together with purpose, they become a force that cannot be ignored. I salute Gen Z for choosing courage over silence and for demanding fairness, accountability, and a stronger education system for generations to come.

Sangeeta Singh |

-Sangeeta Singh, parent of two teenagers from Nerul

A democracy can withstand dissent, but not indifference. The minister's resignation is significant but not the end of the movement. Resignation was only one demand, the larger issue is accountability. The country still needs answers on the systemic failures behind this crisis and meaningful reforms to strengthen transparency, curb corruption, and improve the education system. Without real institutional reform, this risks becoming a symbolic gesture

Srishti Shinde Ghosh |

-Srishti Shinde Ghosh, mother of a 2.8-year-old daughter

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