NEET Victim Sujit Dhage's Family Says Pradhan's Resignation Must Lead To Real Education System Reforms | X

Mumbai: Even as students across the country welcomed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following protests over the alleged NEET paper leak, the family of 18-year-old Sujit Dhage from Maharashtra's Hingoli district says the fight must now lead to meaningful reforms in the education system.

Sujit's Video Before Taking Extreme Step

Sujit, who died by suicide amid the controversy surrounding the NEET examination, had reportedly recorded a video shortly before taking the extreme step. In the video, he said the stress had taken a severe toll on his mental health and that this was the reason behind his decision. He also expressed his love for his family, saying he hoped to be born again to the same mother.

Speaking to the FPJ , Sujit's uncle, Gajanan Dhage, said the resignation of the Education Minister was the result of sustained public pressure but stressed that systemic reforms were now essential.

No Official Communication on Compensation

"There should be proper reforms in the education system. The whole country had to come together to get the minister to resign," he said.

Dhage said the family had only come across media reports regarding compensation announced for the families of students who died by suicide but had not received any official communication from the government.

Elder Brother Recently Secured BMS Admission

"We have only seen reports online about the compensation. However, we have not received any official communication from the government," he said.

Describing the family's financial condition, Dhage said Sujit belonged to an economically weaker household. His father had died due to health-related issues six months earlier, leaving behind his wife and two sons.

Calls for Transparency and Safeguards Intensify

"We hail from a poor family. Sujit's father passed away just six months ago due to health issues. The family now consists only of his mother and elder brother, who has recently secured admission to the Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) course," he said.

According to family members, Sujit had been carrying the emotional burden of supporting his family while trying to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. They believe the pressure of balancing his aspirations with family responsibilities, coupled with the uncertainty surrounding the NEET examination, significantly affected his mental well-being.

The resignation of the Union Education Minister has intensified calls from students, parents and education activists for greater transparency in competitive examinations, stronger safeguards against paper leaks and comprehensive reforms aimed at restoring confidence in India's education system.

*If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of suicide, help is available. Contact your local mental health services or a suicide prevention helpline immediately. Reaching out to a trusted friend, family member, or healthcare professional can make a difference.*