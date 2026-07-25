Journalist Assaulted At Kalyan CJP Protest Against Delhi Lathi-Charge; Police Examine CCTV To Identify Attackers |

Kalyan: A protest on Saturday organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Kalyan's Phadke Maidan against the alleged police lathi-charge on students in Delhi took a tense turn on Saturday after unidentified miscreants allegedly assaulted a journalist covering the demonstration. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage and video recordings to identify the attackers.

Large-Scale Protest Organised in Kalyan)

A large-scale protest organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) at Phadke Maidan in Kalyan on Saturday witnessed a brief spell of tension after a journalist was allegedly assaulted by unidentified individuals who infiltrated the gathering.

The demonstration, held around noon, was organised to protest the alleged police lathi-charge on students in Delhi. The agitation was led by CJP leaders Durvesh Borgaonkar and Abhijit Ingle, with a large number of students and youth from Kalyan and other parts of the district participating in the event.

Miscreants Flee After Police Intervention

According to eyewitnesses, the protest remained peaceful until a group of unidentified persons entered the crowd and allegedly attempted to provoke participants by raising slogans against the media. During the commotion, one journalist covering the protest was reportedly pushed, manhandled and assaulted.

The incident briefly disrupted the protest before police personnel intervened. On seeing the police, the alleged assailants fled the spot.

Police officials said efforts are underway to identify the accused. CCTV footage from the area, along with videos recorded during the protest, is being examined as part of the investigation. Officials said appropriate legal action will be initiated once the suspects are identified.

Leaders and participants of the protest claimed that the demonstration had been organised in a peaceful manner and alleged that certain anti-social elements deliberately tried to disrupt the programme and tarnish the image of the agitation by creating unrest.

The assault on a journalist has raised concerns over the safety of media personnel covering public demonstrations. Police have appealed to those who recorded videos of the incident to cooperate with the investigation by sharing relevant footage that could help identify the culprits.

No official information was immediately available regarding any arrests or the registration of an FIR at the time of filing this report. Police said the investigation is continuing and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected.

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