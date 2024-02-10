Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Maharashtra Govt To Seek 283 Acres Of Salt Pan Land From Centre

Dharavi redevelopment project | BL Soni

The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a proposal to seek 283.40 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai from the Union government for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. The land which is spread out between Kanjurmarg, Wadala and Bhandup will be taken on a 99-year lease for rehabilitation purposes.

The land will be handed over to Adani Realty

The said land which is owned by the Centre will be handed over to Adani Realty which is spearheading the Dharavi Redevelopment Project with the purpose of building a rental housing scheme for ineligible slum dwellers from Dharavi.

The market value of the land, 283.40 acres in total, would be recovered from the special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed for redevelopment of the Dharavi slum colony and then handed over to the Centre, according to a statement issued by the state government.

“The special purpose company (developer) will bear the cost of labour and rehabilitation of these people from the salt pan as well as the cost of land acquisition,” a government official said.

The statement issued after the cabinet approval said, “The land is required for giving houses under the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Hence a proposal will be sent to the Centre to acquire 283 acres of land from four pans in Mumbai”.

According to government officials, the Union government owns nearly 283 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai’s four different parts at Arthur Salt Works Land (120.5 acres), Jenkins Salt Works Land (76.9 acres), Jamasp Salt Works Land (58.5 acres), and Agar Sulemanshah Land (27.5 acres).

The state in the past has said the residents of Dharavi who are ineligible for rehabilitation will be given accommodation in rental housing projects.

It is expected that approximately 50,000 such families will be given affordable housing, and 1.5 lakh individuals, who are migrants, will be given affordable shared rental accommodation.