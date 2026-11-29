Dharavi Redevelopment Project: Former MLA Baburao Mane, Nine Others Booked For Holding Protest Despite Police Denial | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Dharavi police have registered an FIR against former MLA Baburao Mane and nine others for allegedly organising a protest march and public meeting against the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) despite being denied police permission.

The accused allegedly assembled unlawfully, obstructed traffic, used loudspeakers at high volume, raised slogans and delivered speeches, creating a law and order situation.

According to the complaint filed by police sub-inspector Hrishikesh Gorakh Mundhe, attached to Dharavi police, Mane, Rajendra Korde, Shyamlal Jaiswal, Rafael Pal, Ullesh Gajkosh, Nasrul Haq, Tarundas Swami, Jagannath Khade, Arun Kunjikar and Junaid Khan had approached the police on November 20.

They sought permission to organise a march and public meeting on November 28 at 11am under the banner of Dharavi Bachao Samiti, representing various political parties and social organisations. The march was to proceed from Samvidhan Chowk to the Dharavi Experience Centre.

However, permission was denied on November 27 through a written order issued by the Senior Police Inspector, reportedly based on a Bombay High Court order restricting protests, rallies, meetings and demonstrations to Azad Maidan in South Mumbai.

Police attempted to serve notices under Section 168 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), restraining the organisers from holding the event. However, they allegedly refused to accept them.

Anticipating a violation, police personnel were deployed at Samvidhan Chowk and along Sant Rohidas Marg on November 28 to maintain law and order.

Despite permission being denied, the organisers allegedly gathered with supporters between 11.50am and 1pm on Saturday. They reportedly took out the march and held a public protest meeting, using loudspeakers, raising slogans and blocking the road, causing inconvenience to motorists and disrupting traffic.

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