Dharavi Redevelopment Project: BEST To Hand Over Dharavi, Kalakilla Depots For Redevelopment; Seeks Space For 288 Buses During Transition

BEST prepares temporary bus parking arrangements as redevelopment work for Dharavi and Kalakilla depots moves ahead under the Dharavi project | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai, May 19: Nearly two years after the proposal was first discussed, the process to hand over the BEST Undertaking’s Dharavi and Kalakilla bus depots for the Dharavi Redevelopment Project has finally begun.

The proposal is expected to be tabled before the BEST Committee soon, with the civic transport body seeking alternative arrangements for parking 288 buses during the redevelopment phase.

The two depots together are spread across 11.58 acres and fall within the redevelopment area of the Dharavi project being implemented by Navbharat Mega Developers Private Limited.

Temporary depot planned during transition

According to BEST officials, the developer has proposed both temporary and permanent arrangements for the depots. A temporary makeshift depot will first be constructed on 6.17 acres of the existing land parcel, which can accommodate around 145 buses.

“In order to ensure uninterrupted bus service, NMDPL will construct a temporary bus depot on the existing plot. Two permanent depots with modern infrastructure will later be constructed at separate locations,” a senior BEST official said.

However, officials admitted that accommodating the remaining buses will remain a challenge during the transition period.

“The two existing depots can hold 288 buses, while the temporary arrangement has capacity for only 145 buses. We are currently working out the operational plan,” the official added.

Permanent multi-storey depots proposed

Sources said the remaining 5.41 acres of land will be handed over for redevelopment after the permanent depots are ready. The new depots are planned as multi-storey structures where buses will be parked on lower floors, while offices and commercial spaces will come up on upper levels. Officials said this model will help optimise land use in Mumbai’s congested urban areas.

The first proposed depot will come up on 8,602.42 sq metres and will have parking space for 200 to 275 buses. The second depot, spread over 10,544.15 sq metres, will also accommodate up to 275 buses.

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Project timeline and approvals

BEST officials said the construction of both depots is expected to be completed within five to seven years after the work order is issued.

Officials added that penalties will be imposed if the project is delayed beyond the timeline mentioned in the development agreement signed between the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority and the Adani Group in June 2024.

The proposal now awaits statutory approvals from the BEST Committee and the BMC.

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