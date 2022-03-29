Dharavi murder case: Arms supplier held from Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai: A 36-year-old man, Faizzudin Jamaluddin Shaikh, has been arrested from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly supplying firearms for the February 12 Dharavi murder case, the city crime branch said.

With his arrest, the number of accused apprehended so far rose to nine, while one Parvez Balwar is still at large.

The police said Shaikh played a role in supplying weapons for the killing of Dharavi resident Amir Khan who was murdered over gang rivarly. A total of eight rounds were found at him.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:32 AM IST