Dhangar Reservation Row: BJP's Gopichand Padalkar Targets CM Shinde Over Delay In Decision On Quota |

Mumbai: Dhangar leader and BJP MLC, Gopichand Padalkar has targeted CM Eknath Shinde once again over the Dhangar community reservation issue. He reminded that 50 days which state government had sought to resolve the issue are completed and CM Shinde should take concrete steps for the Dhangar reservation.

In his media statement, Padalkar stated CM Eknath Shinde is trying his best to give reservation to the Maratha community but on the other hand, he is mum on the Dhangar reservation issue. Now, the Dhangar community has become aggressive and asking for reservation for their community.

Padalkar reminded CM Eknath Shinde that a few months back he had called a meeting of the Dhangar community leaders. In this meeting, State government sought a time of 50 days to comeback with a concrete plan to resolve this issue. But today on 17th November this deadline has been passed.

Padalkar Demands Govt's Efforts On Decision Of Dhangar Reservation

Disappointed Padalkar expressed his displeasure as not a single file has been moved in the last 50 days regarding the Dhangar community reservation. “You are the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, all castes should be the same before you but it seems you are making an effort to give reservation to only one particular caste and completely ignoring the demand of the Dhangar community. Efforts should also be made to resolve this issue immediately or else the government will have to face the democratic protest from the community,” said Padalkar in his statement.

In the last meeting, Padalkar had put forth seven demands on behalf of the community, which include appointment of senior council Kumbhakoni to fight the case on Dhangar reservation in the Bombay High Court, effective implementation of welfare schemes which have been floated for Dhangar community, to stop attacks which are taking place on Dhangar community by making strict laws, changing the name of Ahmednagar to Ahilya Nagar.

