BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar Writes To CM Shinde Seeking Inclusion Of Dy CM Fadnavis In 'Dhangar Quota Committee' |

BJP MLC and Dhangar community leader Gopichand Padalkar has written a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requesting him to include Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the 'Dhangar Shakti Pradan Committee' which is being made under the chairmanship of CM Shinde. This committee will look after the welfare of Dhangar community in Maharashtra.

Padalkar in his letter said the DCM Fadnavis had first supported the reservation for the Dhangar community under the ST category. “During his tenure as the Chief Minister, he gave an affidavit that Dhangars are “Dhangad.” He contributed a lot to the community, from declaring various schemes to the reservation,” Padalkar said.

The letter has written in the backdrop of the state government’s announcement to form a high-level committee to consider the implementation of schemes made for the Dhangar community. The Chief Minister Shinde will head the committee.

Members Of The Committee Include Several Ministers

Other members in the committee are the Finance minister, OBC Welfare minister, Tribal Development Minister, Rural Development Department minister, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries development minister and one non-government member from each of the revenue divisions belonging to the Dhangar community.

The state government has announced 13 schemes for the Dhangar community, for which Rs 140 crore was allocated in August 2019.

" I am confident that the committee would work positively for the community. However, Fadnavis who has contributed a lot to the community is not included in the committee. It is the community’s sentiments that Fadnavis should be included in the committee,” Padalkar wrote.

