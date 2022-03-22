Dhananjay Munde had two marriages, should have disclosed in election affidavit: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has claimed that NCP leader Dhananjay Munde had two marriages and that should have been disclosed in his election affidavit. "Dhananjay Munde has openly admitted that he has an affair with Karuna Sharma and that he has children with him, so he should have disclosed in his election affidavit that there were two marriages," Patil said.

Karuna Sharma, who claims to be the second wife of Munde, was earlier arrested for hurling casteist slurs at a woman. She had announced last year that at the press conference she was going to expose the alleged misdeeds of Dhananjay Munde.

When Sharma reached the venue of the press conference, she ran into a group of women protesters.

Sharma recently said that film-makers are queueing up to produce film based on her and Dhananjay Munde's story.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 10:40 PM IST