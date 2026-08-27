DGGI Slaps ₹40,603-Crore GST Notice On Mahadev Betting Syndicate

DGGI has issued two show-cause notices over alleged GST violations linked to the Mahadev Book betting network | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 27, 2026: The tax trail of the alleged Mahadev Book betting empire has opened a fresh enforcement front, with the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) estimating the taxable value of transactions at around Rs 1.45 lakh crore and proposing more than Rs 40,603 crore in Goods and Services Tax (GST) liability.

The Raipur Zonal Unit of the DGGI issued two show-cause notices on August 26 following an investigation led by Sujit Mallick, Additional Director General, DGGI, Raipur. The notices, issued by Joint Director Shivi Sangwan, cover the period from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2024 and name alleged Mahadev Book founder and principal promoter Saurabh Chandrakar, alleged co-promoter Ravi Uppal and several others associated with the network.

The figures emerging from the investigation underline the alleged financial depth of the operation. DGGI has assessed the aggregate taxable value of the transactions at Rs 1,45,010.77 crore. The proposed liability includes around Rs 35,517.22 crore for April 2020 to September 2023 and a further Rs 5,085.80 crore in Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) for October 2023 to March 2024.

Betting Panel Network Examined

At the centre of the probe is a network of nearly 2,000 alleged betting panels. Statements recorded by investigators indicated that individual panels received deposits of between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh a day. Based on the panel network mapped during the investigation, the DGGI estimated aggregate daily deposits at around Rs 99 crore.

The investigation has also sought to trace the manner in which the alleged betting network operated. According to the findings, customers were contacted through WhatsApp numbers advertised on various betting platforms and connected to individual panels. After depositing money into designated bank accounts, they allegedly received corresponding betting points or credits. Investigators have also examined the alleged use of third-party, benami and mule accounts to route funds.

The alleged operating mechanism was equally layered. Customers contacted the network through WhatsApp numbers advertised on different betting platforms and were connected to panels. After depositing money into designated accounts, they allegedly received corresponding betting points or credits. The financial trail examined by investigators also indicated alleged use of third-party, benami and mule bank accounts.

Wider Online Betting Ecosystem

The probe has treated Mahadev Book not merely as an individual application but as part of a wider online betting and money-gaming ecosystem, allegedly encompassing several digital platforms, including Gold365, Laser247, Play247, 11xplay, Betbook247, Silverexch, Cricketbet9 and Skyexchange.

The DGGI has alleged that despite the large volume of transactions attributed to the operation, Mahadev Book neither obtained the requisite GST registration nor filed returns or discharged the applicable tax liability. The investigation also relied upon statements suggesting that approximately 70 to 80 per cent of profits generated by panels allegedly flowed to the network’s “Head Office”.

The DGGI’s action is not limited to Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. The two Show Cause Notices, issued for different periods, name 66 and 31 noticees respectively. They include alleged promoters of Mahadev Book, panel operators, key associates and individuals linked to different parts of the network. Several names figure in both notices as their alleged roles surfaced during both periods.

Supreme Court Ruling In Focus

The action comes against the backdrop of the Supreme Court's ruling in the Gameskraft case concerning the GST treatment and valuation of online money gaming. The judgment and the subsequent tax framework governing online money gaming have assumed significance in departmental proceedings involving such transactions.

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With transactions worth around Rs 1.45 lakh crore, a nationwide network of nearly 2,000 panels, daily transactions running into lakhs of rupees through individual panels, and a proposed GST demand of over Rs 40,000 crore, the figures have made the Mahadev Book case one of the country’s largest tax and financial investigations linked to online betting.

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