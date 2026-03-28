DGCA Tightens VVIP Flight Rules, Orders Operators To Prevent Pressure On Pilots

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) | File Pic

Mumbai, March 27: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a comprehensive set of guidelines governing VVIP flight operations to bolster the safety of India's highest-ranking officials.

The cornerstone of the new protocol is a definitive shift in the chain of command that allows the pilot-in-command to hold absolute final authority to delay, divert or cancel a flight, regardless of the passenger’s rank or the urgency of the schedule.

Guidelines aim to reduce external pressure on crew

The directive comes as part of a broader effort to insulate flight crews from external pressures, which is believed to be one of the most crucial factors in aviation incidents involving high-profile individuals.

It encompasses central and state dignitaries, including the Lok Sabha Speaker, Rajya Sabha's Dy Chairman, Union ministers, the Chief Justice of India, governors, chief ministers, state ministers and SPG protectees under Z+ category.

Pilot given final authority on safety decisions

The key pillar of the new directive is that apart from ensuring flight operations are in accordance with aircraft rules, the aircraft operator will also have to ensure that the flight crew are not subjected to undue pressure for undertaking a flight which can impact the safety of operations.

"Any last-minute changes to the planned flight fuel to VIP requirements should be coordinated through the organisation's management only and not directly with the crew," the order stated.

The guidelines explicitly state that the pilot’s assessment of safety risks is final. If a pilot deems weather conditions, technical issues or fatigue levels to be a risk, their decision to ground or reroute the aircraft cannot be overruled by administrative or political authorities.

Mandatory briefings and operational protocols

All the operators and the state government's civil aviation department will have to brief the VIP on a routine basis and keep a pamphlet in the aircraft informing the capability and limitation of the aircraft and that the planning and conduct of the flight are professional responsibilities that should remain under the sound judgement of the flight crew and aircraft maintenance engineers.

Stricter norms for landing permissions and infrastructure

The DGCA has also ordered the operators to ensure the existence of a suitable helipad or an airstrip with longitude and latitude reference or other physical reference from the district authorities. Before landing, the operator will have to seek landing permission from the district authorities.

Simultaneously, the state or district administration will have to facilitate providing information regarding the helipad or airstrip's condition, coordinates, security, fire and rescue arrangements and issue the landing permission only after ensuring availability of all the requisite support services.

Higher standards for crew selection and weather norms

The regulator has also raised the bar for crew selection to ensure that only the most seasoned aviators handle VVIP movements. According to the order, only pilots with a minimum of 2,000 flying hours are permitted to operate these flights.

The DGCA has also laid down strict rules about weather minima—the minimum visibility and ceiling required for safe operation—and has said that no exceptions would be allowed.

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Industry experts suggest that these guidelines are a proactive response to the complexities of flying in India’s diverse terrain and often unpredictable weather. The recent death of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in an air crash in Baramati highlighted the loopholes in VIP flying in India.

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