DGCA Plans Easier Rules For Airlines, Rising Costs From West Asia Tensions & Pakistan Airspace Closure Add Pressure

DGCA Looks to Simplify Rules. | File Photo |

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is planning to make rules easier for airlines while still protecting passenger rights. DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said the aim is to maintain a balance between airline growth and passenger safety.

He shared these views while speaking at an aviation and tourism summit in New Delhi.

Airlines Facing Multiple Challenges

India’s aviation sector is one of the fastest-growing in the world. However, airlines are currently facing several challenges that are affecting their operations.

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One major issue is the increase in flight time and costs due to restrictions on certain international airspaces. These changes are making operations more complex and expensive.

Impact of West Asia Tensions

Kidwai highlighted that tensions in West Asia have worsened the situation. Airlines have had to reduce services to some destinations in the region due to safety concerns.

This has affected connectivity and added pressure on airline operations.

Pakistan Airspace Closure Adds Costs

Another major challenge is the closure of Pakistan’s airspace for Indian carriers. Because of this, flights have to take longer routes.

Longer routes mean higher fuel consumption. Airlines also need to carry extra fuel, which reduces space for passengers and cargo. This directly impacts their earnings.

Rising Costs and Revenue Pressure

With increased fuel use and longer travel times, airline costs have gone up significantly. At the same time, reduced passenger and cargo capacity is affecting revenues.

Kidwai said these combined factors are creating a difficult situation for the aviation sector.

Need for Supportive Policies

The DGCA chief stressed the importance of a supportive policy environment. He noted that several airlines in India have shut down in the past, and steps must be taken to help existing carriers survive and grow.

He also expressed hope that the situation will improve in the future.

Recent Steps to Help Airlines and Passengers

The government has already taken some steps to ease pressure. Fare caps imposed after disruptions faced by IndiGo in December 2025 have been removed.

In addition, airlines will offer 60 percent of seats on domestic flights without extra charges. This move aims to benefit passengers while supporting airlines.

Overall, the DGCA is trying to balance industry growth and passenger interests. The goal is to strengthen the aviation sector during a challenging period.