DGCA Cracks Down On Illegal Animal Smuggling: Carriers Solely Responsible For Deportation Costs And Logistics |

Mumbai: The airlines transporting unauthorised live animals will bear sole legal and financial responsibility for their immediate deportation, stated the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the latest circular. The stern directive is aimed at tackling the illicit transport of livestock and exotic pets into India.

New Rules Target Unauthorised Transport of Live Animals

The regulatory framework, outlined in Operations Circular 02 of 2025 issued by the then Director General Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, establishes strict protocol for handling instances of "unbeknownst imports" — live animals brought into the country by passengers without required customs clearances or declarations.

Following repeated reports of undeclared animals being flown into Indian territory, aviation regulatory bodies, along with Indian Customs and the Animal Quarantine & Certification Services (AQCS), have mandated immediate repatriation to the point of origin.

Carriers Held Fully Responsible for Repatriation

Under the newly reinforced guidelines, carriers can no longer pass off logistics or financial burdens to airport authorities or state bodies. The DGCA has stated that the airline that transported the undeclared live animal shall be solely responsible for deportation in accordance with applicable laws. "All costs associated with deportation including animal handling, in-transit welfare, documentation, and repatriation logistics shall be borne by the airline," the circular stated.

To prevent unauthorised animals from reaching Indian airspace, the civil aviation regulator has instructed all domestic and international operators flying into India to implement rigorous screening measures like making the check-in desk agents, gate attendants and cabin crews must undergo specific training covering Indian customs restrictions, AQCS mandates and international animal transport rules.

Airlines Directed to Strengthen Preventive Measures

Moreover, it has asked the carriers to prominently display clear signage and explicit passenger advisories regarding restrictions on importing live animals across terminal areas and booking platforms. It also stated that the carriers are expected to establish internal preventive mechanisms capable of flagging and intercepting undeclared fauna before aircraft departure.

While general carriage of animals by air continues to be governed by Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) 9 of 1985, the modern directive lays down explicit steps for handling non-compliant imports. According to it, carriers must obtain explicit clearances and orders from Indian Customs and AQCS before flying an animal back to its port of origin. Furthermore, airlines must guarantee full compliance with International Air Transport Association (IATA) Live Animals Regulations, securing proper veterinary clearances and ensuring in-transit animal welfare throughout the return journey.

To maintain accountability, the DGCA has instituted a strict post-deportation reporting window wherein carriers must submit a detailed operational report to the DGCA within seven working days following the completion of any deportation along with serving the copies of the report — detailing complete timelines, logistical execution, and compliance metrics — to the concerned Airport Director, Indian Customs, and AQCS authorities.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in