Devendra Fadnavis slams Maharashtra govt over monsoon session, says 'MVA will fall automatically one day'

Former Mahararashta Chief Minister and Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday slammed the MahaVikas Aghadi government alleging that the dispensation is trying to "run away" from the issues concerning the common people and also from the democratic process. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders along with Devendra Fadnavis today walked out of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting in protest against the government's plan to hold the monsoon session for only two days.

Reacting to such response by the ruling government, he said, "This government will fall automatically one day, till then we will play the role of Opposition strongly. The day government collapses, we will give the alternative." With sheer confidence, he said, "We believe BJP will win with a majority in 2024."

The former Maharashtra chief minister said BJP leaders walked out of the BAC meeting in protest against the government's plan to hold the session for such a short duration.

"There is no place left for us to raise the voice of the common people. The two-day long session will be too short for us to raise various issues, the plight of people, farmers, students as well as the law and order situation in the state. This government has turned the democratic processes into a circus," he alleged.