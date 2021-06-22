Devendra Fadnavis slams Maharashtra govt over monsoon session, says 'MVA will fall automatically one day'

Former Mahararashta Chief Minister and Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday slammed the MahaVikas Aghadi government alleging that the dispensation is trying to "run away" from the issues concerning the common people and also from the democratic process. The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders along with Devendra Fadnavis today walked out of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting in protest against the government's plan to hold the monsoon session for only two days.
Reacting to such response by the ruling government, he said, "This government will fall automatically one day, till then we will play the role of Opposition strongly. The day government collapses, we will give the alternative." With sheer confidence, he said, "We believe BJP will win with a majority in 2024."
The former Maharashtra chief minister said BJP leaders walked out of the BAC meeting in protest against the government's plan to hold the session for such a short duration.
"There is no place left for us to raise the voice of the common people. The two-day long session will be too short for us to raise various issues, the plight of people, farmers, students as well as the law and order situation in the state. This government has turned the democratic processes into a circus," he alleged.
He also raised issues saying, "Govt always tries to ignore assembly sessions citing COVID-19. Today, govt again proposed monsoon session for 2 days. Thousands of people come for inauguration of ruling party's offices or protests or oath-taking ceremonies."
"There are issues of farmers' and Maratha reservation among others but his govt seems to be sleeping to discuss these," he alleged further.
Commenting on Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said, "A Sena MLA writing a letter to his party chief is an internal matter of that party. The BJP has nothing to do with it. Our party is not interested in bringing down this government. This three-party government (of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) will fall under its internal burden".
Sarnaik, who is facing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into a money laundering case, recently wrote to the CM requesting "reconciliation" with BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi which he stated would "save" some Sena leaders like him from the "harassment of the Central investigating agencies".
(With agency inputs)
