Devendra Fadnavis pen drive bomb: Home minister Walse-Patil says 'doodh ka doodh, pani ka pani hoga'

Undeterred by the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ pen drive mob accusing the state government of hatching a conspiracy against BJP leaders, the Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip-Walse-Patil on Wednesday said everything will be crystal clear (doodh ka doodh pani ka pani hoga) after his reply in the state assembly on Thursday.

‘’I was to respond to the allegations made by Fadnavi on Wednesday in the state assembly. I was fully prepared for that. However, Fadnavis requested that the reply to a debate on law and order be deferred till Thursday,’’ said Walse-Patil. ‘’The debate was on law and order in the state but the Leader of Opposition during his speech levelled allegations against the state government. I will reply to those charges,’’ he added.

Walse-Patil said it would not be proper for him to make further comments as he will reply in the state assembly on Thursday.

Meanwhile, NCP slammed Fadnavis for his allegations against the party boss (Sharad Pawar) and the state government. NCP youth leader Suraj Chavan has claimed that a video released by Fadnavis was showing the date of January 1, 2019, when the BJP led government was in power while the MVA government was formed in November 2019.

‘’Who was responsible for the purported video? Who were dubbing artists and the producer and the director? It should be thoroughly probed and truth should be brought before the people of Maharashtra. Therefore, the party has urged the Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil to conduct an investigation,’’ he noted.

Chavan has accused Fadnavis of defaming the MVA government by showing imaginary videos.

