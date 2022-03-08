Devendra Fadnavis drops pen drive bomb with 125 hours of video recording about conspiracy against BJP leaders hatched by special public prosecutor

Amid trading of charges by ruling and opposition over the actions initiated by the central probe agencies, the leader of opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) on Tuesday dropped a pen drive bomb claiming that it contains 125 hours of video recording about the conspiracy hatched by the special public prosecutor against BJP leaders in Maharashtra. Fadnavis handed over the pen drive to the Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Initiating a debate on the law and order and related issues in the state assembly, Fadnavis alleged that the 125-hour video in the pen drive showed a special public prosecutor conspiring to trap the opposition leaders in Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and other such cases.

"What is going on in the state if a special public prosecutor of the state government plans a conspiracy against us? All these things have happened, I have videos. Who will investigate this? I request you, Speaker, that this must be investigated by the CBI," Fadnavis said. He added that if the state government did not give the case to the CBI for probe the BJP will approach the court.

‘’A special public prosecutor is a hatching a criminal conspiracy with planning from planting a knife to transfusing blood into a throat and how to show the drug business, how to conduct a raid, how to plant an object in a raid and how to fit this case in the MCOCA,’’ claimed Fadnavis.

‘’Maharashtra is a progressive state. We are opponents but not enemies. Maharashtra's police system is strong. I am proud of the Maharashtra Police. But this police force is being misused. If the government conspires to eliminate the opposition, then democracy is in danger,’’ said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis reiterated that NCP Minister Nawab Malik must resign as there have been financial deals with underworld kingpin Dawood Ibrahim’s associates. ‘’If Malik’s resignation is not done, then Maharashtra will always remember it. Government should be sensitive on this issue,’’ he opined.

Meanwhile, Congress legislator Nana Patole targeted the BJP questioning who directed IPS Officer Rashmi Shukla to do illegal phone tapping and blackmailing of opposition leaders including him during 2014-19 (when BJP led government was in power). Besides, Patole without naming BJP demanded that the government should take action against the party for allegedly getting funds from Dawood Ibrahim’s associate Iqbal Mirchi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 10:12 PM IST