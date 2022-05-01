Devendra Fadnavis conspiring to make Mumbai a Union territory: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena has accused leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis of hatching a conspiracy to make Mumbai a Union Territory. In a scathing editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamna published in the Maharashtra Day edition, the Sena alleged that Fadnavis has presented a plan to the Union Home Ministry to make Mumbai a union territory, which will bring it out of the purview of the state government.

"The conspiracy to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra is not completely over even today. They want to reduce the national and international importance of Mumbai and then they want to make Mumbai a Union Territory... Devendra Fadnavis and his BJP in Maharashtra are fully aware of this," the editorial read.

Referring to the arrest of Navneet Rana-Ravi Rana for their call to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Thackeray’s Matoshree residence, Fadnavis said he as former chief minister would have told them to read Hanuman Chalisa in front of his home. He attacked the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government for adding provisions under Sedition Act against Rana couple.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena in the Saamna editorial stepped up its attack against Fadnavis and said, "Fadnavis prepared a 'presentation' of this 'non-Marathi panchak' in Mumbai, which shows how Mumbai can be separated from Maharashtra and presented it to the Home Ministry. The 'Vikrant' scam accused and his non-Marathi builder associates have the command of the operation in their hands. On the one hand, we celebrate Maharashtra Day and at the same time, it is not good that the conspiracies to break Mumbai from the geography of Maharashtra are strengthened."

"It has been 62 years since Maharashtra was founded, yet the question 'Whose Is Mumbai?' has always been a matter of discussion. The struggle of the rich for the separation of this major economic and industrial centre of the country from Maharashtra continues even today! Those who only show us dreams of an undivided Hindustan have become enemies of Maharashtra,’’ reads the Saamna editorial.

