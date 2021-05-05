'Devendra Fadnavis against Maratha reservation': Nawab Malik accuses BJP of working to destabilize Maharashtra

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National Spokesperson and Ministry of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik today accused the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) of working against the reservation act (Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018) and preventing the Maratha quota from being secured.

‘’The state government is of the firm stand that the Maratha community must get the reservation. But Fadnavis, who is lying, is sending lawyers in the court by paying their fees. The lawyers given to the former police commissioner in the case of former home minister Anil Deshmukh are also related to BJP,’’ alleged Malik. He also claimed that Fadnavis was instrumental for the court battle.

‘’Fadnavis was repeatedly saying that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government cannot give reservation to the Maratha community. The lawyers, who are fighting the case (challenging the Maratha quota), have the BJP’s support. BJP is also working to destabilize Maharashtra,’’ he claimed.