'Devastated to hear of the tragic death of Vivek': Parth Pawar after farmer's son commits suicide over Maratha reservation issue

Amid protests over Supreme Court's recent stay on implementation of Maratha quota, a farmer's son died by suicide over the reservation issue. The youth left behind a suicide note.

In the suicide note, the victim allegedly said that he is a son of a farmer and recently took NEET exam but was unable to secure a place as there's no reservation. Anguished by youth’s suicide, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar on Thursday said he will approach the Supreme Court over the Maratha reservation issue.

Parth, who is also the grandson of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, also urged other Maratha leaders and the Maharashtra government to "wake up and fight for this cause".

"Devastated to hear of the tragic death of Vivek who committed suicide for the cause of Maratha reservations. Before a chain reaction of such unfortunate incident starts, Maratha leaders have to wake up and fight for this cause. Requesting Maha government to step in to solve the crisis," Parth's tweet read.