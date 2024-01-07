 'Detractors See Me In Their Dreams': Uddhav Thackeray's Fresh Salvo At Shinde Sena
The former chief minister was addressing supporters at his residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra in the western part of the metropolis.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, January 07, 2024, 03:09 PM IST
article-image

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his detractors see him in their dreams despite stealing the party's name and symbol and also know the people of Maharashtra are with him.

All of Maharashtra with me: Uddhav Thackeray

"Despite stealing my party's name and symbol, detractors see me in their dreams. They know Uddhav Thackeray is not alone, all of Maharashtra is with him," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

"Love and affection are not for sale. These emotions cannot be purchased," Thackeray asserted.

Referring to some political workers rejoining Shiv Sena (UBT) in Ulhasnagar, part of Thane district, which is a stronghold of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray said the battle ahead was but struggles can be overcome with all loyalists sticking together and fighting.

article-image

Thackeray to tour Shrikant Shinde's Kalyan Lok Sabha seat

Speaking on the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Thackeray said that day he would offer prayers at Kalaram Temple in Nashik and perform 'maha aarti' on the banks of Godavari river.

He also said he would tour Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, which is represented by Shrikant Shinde, the son of CM Shinde.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after Shinde and several MLAs revolted, bringing down the MVA government under Thackeray.

Shinde's outfit was given the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol by the Election Commission of India.

article-image

