Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Detailed investigation must to uproot drug citadel, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, told a city court on Thursday that ‘the case needs to be investigated thoroughly to uproot the drug citadel in Mumbai, especially Bollywood.’

A metropolitan magistrate court remanded Zaid Vilatra, 21, in NCB's custody for seven days. Vilatra was found in possession of Indian currency (Rs 9.55 lakh) and foreign currency (US $2,081, £180 and 15 dirhams). The agency has stated that Vilatra disclosed the seized money as ‘proceeds of drug peddling.’ NCB officers said that Vilatra had informed that he runs an eatery at Bandra, which was not yielding any pecuniary gains since the lockdown. He also disclosed that he was involved in drug peddling, especially bud, through which he earned a substantial amount of money.

The agency stated that the investigation in the case is in the preliminary stage, as the revelations made by Vilatra are to be verified and the known and unknown associates have to be apprehended. The agency said that Vilatra has ‘revealed so many names with whom he was dealing in drugs and NCB’s custody is most essential and crucial for that purpose.’

Vilatra's lawyer Taraq Sayyed told this newspaper that they will approach the High Court against the order. The defence argued that there has been no recovery of contraband from Vilatra's possession.

The anti-narcotics agency is piecing together the supply chain of drug cartels after reviewing chats. The agency had begun its probe after receiving official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had recovered chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED began to retrieve data from actor Rhea’s phone, which led to the disclosure. They are in the process of identifying and nabbing the peddlers. There is evidence of bud and hash being supplied to those under scanner in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, sources said.