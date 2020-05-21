Despite orders from Maharashtra housing dept, flat-owners pressurise tenants for rent

Mumbai: In April, in a much-needed relief to renters in the city, the housing department of the government of Maharashtra had asked landlords and houseowners to consider deferring rent collection for three months and to refrain from evicting tenants, as the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak had impacted the incomes of many.

However, this relief seems to be short-lived for many tenants in Mumbai because despite government notification, many landlords are forcing their tenants to pay rents.

Rajiv Kumar, a freelance sound designer in the Hindi film industry, has been renting a 1-BHK flat in Andheri east for the last three years. He has had no earnings since April but managed to cobble up the rent payment for that month. After the housing department issued the notification Kumar requested his landlord to defer the rent by a month, but the latter was reluctant.

"My earnings have stopped since April but I somehow managed to pay my rent. Since the cost of living in Mumbai is high, 30 per cent of my income goes towards rent, so I requested my landlord to defer payment for a month. However, he didn't agree," said Kumar.