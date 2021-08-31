Mumbai sees Dahi Handi celebrations, despite ban on festivities; police register six cases

The Mumbai Police have registered six cases so far in connection with the celebrations of Dahi Handi in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

The cases were registered at Kasturba, Ghatkopar, Worli, Kalachowki and against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande at Dadar Police Station, over celebrations of the festival.

Earlier today, the Mumbai Police arrived at BJP MLA Ram Kadam's house in Mumbai's Khar area to prevent him from celebrating Dahi Handi.

The state government has banned the Janmashtami and Dahi Handi celebrations due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week told organisers of the Dahi Handi festival that the state should set an example by setting aside celebration of festivals for some time to get rid of the coronavirus completely.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a virtual meeting with the Dahi Handi announced that Dahi Handi celebrations stand cancelled this year.

The CM insisted that the government's priority is to combat the virus. He called upon the organisers of the upcoming Dahi Handi festival to set an example for other states. “We must first banish Covid-19 completely,” he added.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had earlier advised that the state government should consider the imposition and enforcement of local restrictions in public celebrations of upcoming festivals, in view of concerns that such mass gatherings may turn into super-spreader Covid events.

In light of this, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the government was mulling a night curfew and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would take a decision soon in this regard.

“In view of the upcoming festivals in the state, care needs to be taken to avoid virus spread. The Centre’s suggestion will be implemented. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take the final decision in this regard,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 05:00 PM IST