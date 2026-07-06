Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Directs Pune District Administration To Provide Immediate Relief, Stay On High Alert Amid Heavy Rains | Sourced

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister on Monday directed the Pune district administration to provide immediate assistance to citizens affected by the ongoing heavy rainfall and remain on high alert in view of the natural calamity.

NDRF, SDRF, Police and Fire Brigade to Coordinate Seamlessly

Reviewing the situation with senior civil and police officials, the Deputy Chief Minister instructed authorities to accord the highest priority to protecting human lives and ensure uninterrupted coordination among the NDRF, SDRF, police, fire brigade and revenue departments for rescue and relief operations.

She directed officials to evacuate residents from vulnerable areas without delay, provide safe shelter, food, drinking water and medical facilities, and restore disrupted power, water supply, healthcare and communication services on a war footing. She also asked district officials to keep control rooms operational round the clock, issue timely warnings on floods, landslides and dam water releases through SMS, social media and local authorities, and submit regular situation reports to the state government.

With water levels in dams rising and large-scale discharge underway, several bridges across rivers have been closed to traffic. Pawar appealed to citizens to stay away from riverbanks and flooded areas, avoid believing rumours and strictly follow official advisories. She also directed the administration to make special arrangements for the safety of pilgrims participating in the Ashadhi Wari, particularly women, children and senior citizens, besides ensuring smooth traffic movement in IT parks and industrial areas.

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