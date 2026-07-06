NCP Announces Statewide 'Janseva Saptah' From July 22–26 To Mark Late Ajit Pawar's Birth Anniversary | File Photo

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State president and MP Sunil Tatkare on Monday announced that the party will organise a statewide 'Janseva Saptah' (Public Service Week) from July 22 to 26 to mark the birth anniversary of late Ajitdada Pawar.

Tatkare Hails Leader's Work in Agriculture, Health and Infrastructure

Tatkare said the week-long programme would reflect late Ajitdada Pawar's vision of public welfare and his unwavering commitment to serving people through a series of social, environmental, health, agricultural and youth-centric initiatives across the state.

Describing Ajitdada Pawar as a leader known for his tireless work ethic, commitment to his word and decisive leadership, Tatkare said he had worked extensively for farmers, labourers, women, youth and students. He said Ajitdada Pawar had left a lasting impact in sectors such as agriculture, cooperation, finance, industry, healthcare, education, sports, environment, infrastructure and social development.

As part of the Janseva Saptah, the party will undertake several public welfare initiatives.

Environmental initiatives

A statewide tree plantation campaign will be organised under the theme 'Harit Maharashtra – Vruksha Majhi Saavali, Vruksha Majhi Mauli; Dadaanchi Drushti, Harit Srushti', reflecting Ajitdada Pawar's emphasis on environmental conservation.

The campaign will be conducted in villages, talukas, districts, schools and colleges across Maharashtra. In addition, veteran actor Sayaji Shinde, through the Sahyadri Devarai Foundation, will lead the 'Devgiri to Devarai' afforestation initiative in all districts of the state. Under the programme, every present and former Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council member has been urged to establish one 'Devgiri to Devarai' project in his or her constituency.

Health initiatives

The party will organise statewide blood donation camps to promote voluntary blood donation and strengthen blood reserves.

Free medical check-up and diagnostic camps will also be conducted in rural and urban areas, covering diabetes, blood pressure and eye examinations. Screening and counselling for breast cancer, cervical cancer and oral cancer will be organised, while osteoporosis detection camps will be held for women and senior citizens.

Social initiatives

Tatkare said Ajitdada Pawar strongly believed in cleanliness and discipline. Accordingly, public cleanliness drives will be undertaken at forts, memorials of eminent personalities, public places and state transport bus stations.

A special service initiative for Warkaris during the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage will also be organised in memory of Ajitdada Pawar's association with the annual pilgrimage.

Women's empowerment initiatives

State-level conventions for women will be organised to promote Ajitdada Pawar's vision of social inclusion.

The programmes will focus on strengthening self-help groups, financial empowerment, education, entrepreneurship and leadership development for women in local self-government institutions through guidance and skill development programmes. The party's women's wing will confer the Ajitdada Women's Empowerment Award, while women farmers will also be felicitated.

Agriculture initiatives

Highlighting Ajitdada Pawar's interest in modern agricultural technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Tatkare said workshops on AI-based farming, agricultural exhibitions, farmers' guidance camps, crop planning, market trends, horticulture and floriculture would be organised.

Progressive and innovative women and men farmers will be honoured with the Ajitdada Agriculture Award.

Youth leadership camps

Youth camps will be organised in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Nashik to inspire young party workers through Ajitdada Pawar's social philosophy and prepare future leaders.

The camps will include leadership development workshops, training for local body elections, campaign strategy and voter outreach sessions. Outstanding current and former sportspersons will also be honoured, while various sporting events will be organised.

Minority outreach programme

Special service camps will be organised to facilitate access to various welfare schemes and programmes introduced for minority communities, Tatkare said.

He added that the responsibility for implementing the Janseva Saptah has been assigned to guardian ministers and contact ministers, who will hold coordination meetings with district presidents, office-bearers of frontal organisations and cells, taluka and city unit chiefs, and other senior party functionaries to ensure effective execution of the programme.

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