Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Chairs Minority Welfare Review Meeting After MLA Rais Shaikh's Calling Attention Motion

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar | File Pic

Mumbai: A high-level review meeting chaired by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar was convened on Thursday to assess progress on several pending demands concerning minority welfare, following a calling attention motion raised by Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh in the state legislature.

Focus on Educational & Socio-Economic Opportunities

The meeting reviewed the implementation of issues highlighted under Calling Attention Motion No. 1978 and focused on expediting measures aimed at improving educational, administrative and socio-economic opportunities for minority communities across the state.

Among the key decisions discussed was the early operationalisation of the Maharashtra Research and Training Institute (MRTI), along with efforts to fill vacant posts within the institution. Officials also examined proposals to strengthen the functioning of the Maharashtra State Waqf Board by appointing a permanent Chief Executive Officer and ensuring that the State Haj Committee receives the infrastructure and facilities due to it.

Fatima Sheikh Scholarship & Urdu Ghar Proposed

Education emerged as a major focus area during the meeting. Authorities were urged to launch the proposed Fatima Sheikh Scholarship scheme at the earliest to help curb school and college dropout rates among students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Plans to establish an Urdu Ghar at University of Mumbai and an Urdu House in Bhiwandi were also reviewed as part of efforts to promote Urdu language and cultural activities.

The meeting further discussed implementation of recommendations contained in a socio-economic survey report prepared by Tata Institute of Social Sciences, with the objective of addressing developmental challenges faced by minority communities.

Another significant proposal concerns the development of a hostel for minority female students and a competitive examination training centre on the premises of Ismail Yusuf College, Jogeshwari East.

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