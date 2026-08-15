Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Unveils Maharashtra’s Roadmap For Viksit Bharat 2047 During Thane I-Day Address |

Thane: On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hoisted the National Flag at the Thane District Collector's Office. Speaking to a gathering of freedom fighters, families of martyred soldiers, elected representatives, key officials, and citizens, the Deputy Chief Minister presented a comprehensive roadmap emphasizing Maharashtra's role in the "Viksit Bharat 2047" initiative.

​Highlighting India's growing self-reliance, Shinde noted that initiatives like Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat have positioned the nation as a global defense manufacturing power. He emphasized that peace, security, and development under the central leadership have significantly controlled Naxalism, bringing remote regions into the mainstream of growth.

​"Viksit Bharat 2047 is not just a slogan; it is the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians," Shinde stated, adding that Maharashtra's diverse strengths—from Mumbai's economic engine to Pune's knowledge hub and Konkan's natural advantage—will drive the state to contribute the lion's share toward India’s target 1 { Trillion} economy.

​Key Announcements and State Initiatives:

​Agricultural Welfare: Reaffirming the state’s commitment to farmers, the government implemented the Punyaslok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme 2026, fulfilling a key election promise. Furthermore, over 97,000 farmers have been onboarded onto the Agri-Stack system.

​Slum-Free Housing Policy: Under a revamped housing policy, the state aims to achieve a slum-free Maharashtra, assuring affordable, permanent housing without displacing existing residents during redevelopment projects.

​Municipal Infrastructure Drive: A special ₹44-crore infrastructure development fund has been launched across state municipal corporations to enhance roads, water supply, and sustainable urban facilities.

​Transformative Projects for Thane District:

SectorKey Projects & Deliverables

ConnectivityAcceleration of the Thane Internal Ring Metro, Thane–Borivali Tunnel project, and Ghodbunder corridor upgrades.

HealthcareConstruction of Maharashtra’s largest 900-bed Super Specialty Hospital in Thane.

Safety & Smart GovernanceDeployment of 6,059 AI-enabled CCTV cameras for crime control, launch of the Aadharwad app for senior citizens, and the Police Mitra initiative.

Education & WelfareISRO educational visits for rural government school students, alongside specialized financial assistance programs for SC/ST farming communities.

Present at the ceremony were Thane District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumre, MP Naresh Mhaske, MLA Sanjay Kelkar, Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar, and other dignitaries.

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