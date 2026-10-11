Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inspects Grand Badrinath Temple Replica Ahead Of Navratri 2026; Durgeshwari Devi Festival Enters 48th Year |

Thane: Ahead of the upcoming Shardiya Navratri festival starting tomorrow, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde conducted an inspection of the grand decorative display created for Goddess Durgeshwari Devi at the 'Shri Jai Ambe Mata Navratrotsav Mandal' in Thane.

Badrinath Temple Replica Takes Shape

The festival celebration, originally founded by the late venerable leader Anand Dighe Saheb, marks its 48th year this season. For this year's festivities, a massive replica of Uttarakhand’s revered Badrinath Temple is being erected. Designed by renowned art director Aman Vidhate and his team, the magnificent set aims to recreate the sacred atmosphere of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

During his visit, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde personally reviewed the ongoing setup work, assessed the progress, and issued necessary directions to ensure smooth execution and safety. "This historic celebration, carried forward under the legacy of Anand Dighe Saheb, reaches its 48th year with great devotion," noted the organizers during the inspection. "The detailed replica of Badrinath Temple will offer devotees an immersive spiritual experience right here in Thane."

The inspection was attended by several prominent dignitaries and party leaders, including Member of Parliament Naresh Mhaske, Thane City Chief Hemant Pawar, Senior Corporator Sanjay Bhoir, Shiv Sena Group Leader Pawan Kadam, Corporator Sudhir Kokate, Corporator Yogesh Jankar, Division Chief Kamlesh Chavan, and Naupada Division Chief Kiran Nakti. A large gathering of office-bearers, Shiv Sainiks, and festival mandal volunteers were also present on the occasion.

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