Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis invites Mauritius industries to invest in Maharashtra

Deputy CM and Home & Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday appealed to the industries in Mauritius to come forward to invest in Maharashtra as he interacted with them at a conclave organised by the Indo-Mauritius business forum. He also unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“With utmost pride and joy, unveiling the grand statue of the Maratha warrier king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the island country of Mauritus with Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth,” Fadnavis tweeted.

MoU signed to increase bilateral investments and trade between Maharashtra and Mauritius

Prior to unveiling the statue, at a conclave organised by the Indo-Mauritius business forum, Fadnavis said that a forum too will be soon floated to facilitate investment between Mauritius and Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC) has entered into an MoU with the Economic Development Board, Mauritius in this regard.

Increasing the bilateral investments between Maharashtra and Mauritius, promoting bilateral trade, developing systems for it, promoting institutional cooperation, capacity building measures and leading to increased economic cooperation are some of the purposes of the MoU, Fadnavis said, adding that this is a historic day from the perspective of Maharashtra-Mauritius relations.

Maharashtra's economic statistics and contributions highlighted by Fadnavis

Maharashtra contributes to 25% of India’s exports, 20% in industrial production and attracts 28% of FDI. Maharashtra’s CAGR had always been around 10% except for the Covid period. The state leads in electricity production and usage and has 15,000 of all 80,000 start-ups and 25 unicorns, Fadnavis said.