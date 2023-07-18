Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe Holds Right To Run The House, Says Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis

Dr. Neelam Gorhe has the full right to preside over the house as she has been a member of the Shiv Sena since the beginning. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis cited the tenth schedule of the Constitution, emphasizing that the Election Commission has clarified which party is the original Shiv Sena. He made these statements in response to the opposition's demand that Dr. Gorhe should not run the house due to her party switch.

Chaos erupted on the first day of the Monsoon session in the Maharashtra Legislative Council when opposition members objected to Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe conducting the proceedings. They argued that she had no right to preside over the house after switching from the Sena (UBT) to the rival Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A delegation of 40 MVA legislators even submitted a memorandum to Governor Ramesh Bais, demanding the removal of Neelam Gorhe from the post of Deputy Speaker.

To address the opposition's concerns, Gorhe assured them that a discussion on the issue would be allowed in the house on Tuesday. Accordingly, after the question hour, she handed over the charge to MLC Nioranjan Dawkhare, who had been nominated as the presiding officer by the house the previous day, before the discussion began.

The opposition members remained steadfast in their demand for Dr. Gorhe's dismissal. When Cultural Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar pointed out flaws in their demand, they shifted their argument, claiming that it was morally wrong for her to preside over the house's business. They also questioned whether she could continue to work as a member of the house.

In his response, Fadnavis explained that terminating membership and disqualifying a member as the presiding officer are two separate matters. He pointed out that the procedure to terminate membership requires a different quasi-judicial procedure and cannot be a matter of debate in the house. He cited the Supreme Court's ruling that even when such a petition is being heard or is pending against a member, they are entitled to exercise all their rights as members of the house.

Fadnavis referred to various legislations related to running the business of the house, admitting members, and terminating membership, including the tenth schedule of the Constitution, to support his argument that Dr. Gorhe has the right to hold the position of Deputy Chairperson and preside over the house's proceedings.

