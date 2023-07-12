Communication Within Party Had Come To Standstill After Thackeray Became CM: Neelam Gorhe

Deputy Chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe |

Deputy Chairperson of the state legislative council, Dr. Neelam Gorhe, criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray while explaining her decision to join Shiv Sena under CM Eknath Shinde. Gorhe revealed that communication within the party came to a halt after Thackeray became Chief Minister. She also defended Sanjay Raut, the spokesperson of Shiv Sena (UBT), stating that he simply follows orders from his superiors.

"I didn't join Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) with any specific position in mind. However, there is a lack of communication within Shiv Sena (UBT). I even wrote to Uddhav Thackeray about it when he was Chief Minister. I suggested that he should try to meet as many people as possible," Gorhe stated in an interview with a TV channel.

"After Uddhav Thackeray faced health issues, the doors for communication with him eventually closed. That's why I decided to work under the leadership of CM Shinde," she explained.

Gorhe also defended Sanjay Raut, who has faced criticism for his aggressive remarks towards the Shinde group and BJP leadership.

"Raut has been of great assistance to me. He is also a talented writer, and we all know that. However, sometimes his statements can be harsh. I don't entirely blame him for that. I believe he has been made a scapegoat and is instructed to speak the way he does. This has caused him a lot of trouble," Gorhe responded when asked about Raut.

Gorhe further expressed her opinion that the use of theatricality and attacking statements, instead of thoughtful ones, is polluting the political atmosphere in the state and leading to animosity among leaders and parties.