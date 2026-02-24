Deonar Police Register Case Against Two Former BMC Medical Health Officers For Birth Certificate Irregularities

The Deonar police have registered a criminal case against two former medical health officers of the M-East Ward of the BMC for alleged irregularities in the registration of birth certificates in violation of government norms. | AI & Representational Image

Mumbai: The Deonar police have registered a criminal case against two former medical health officers of the M-East Ward of the BMC for alleged irregularities in the registration of birth certificates in violation of government norms.

Complaint Filed by Assistant Health Officer

According to the FIR, the complaint was filed by Dr Mangesh Narayan Kumbhare, 47, assistant health officer, public health department, BMC, on behalf of the government.

As per the complaint, irregularities were detected in the birth registration process under the M-East Ward, where entries were allegedly made without adhering to the prescribed rules and provisions laid down by the government.

A preliminary departmental inquiry revealed that the then medical health officer, Dr Sanjay Funde (2024), and his successor, Dr Pradeep Kashale (2025), allegedly misused their official positions and authority to clear certain birth registrations without proper scrutiny.

Dr Funde's Role: Six Suspicious Home Births

The inquiry found that in 2024, Dr Funde allegedly registered six suspicious home birth cases without proper verification and documentation. Additionally, nine birth entries from Sajida Nursing Home, a private hospital, were reportedly recorded without verifying the required documents and authenticity.

Similarly, in 2025, Dr Kashale allegedly approved three suspicious home birth registrations without conducting due verification of supporting documents.

Violation of Births and Deaths Act

Both officers are accused of violating provisions of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, as well as government directives issued by the Public Health Department of the Maharashtra Government on September 16, 2025.

Authorities stated that the alleged actions resulted in misleading government records and the inclusion of incorrect and suspicious entries in public documents. The accused officials have been charged with negligence in the discharge of official duties, misuse of position, and procedural violations.

Based on Dr Kumbhare’s complaint, the offence was registered under sections 198, 199, and 201 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with sections 23 and 24 of the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, naming Dr Funde and Dr Kashale. Further investigation is currently underway.

