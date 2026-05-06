Deonar Police Register Case Against Four For Running Unauthorised Parking Racket And Extorting Money Near Bainganwadi Signal | AI

Mumbai: The Deonar police have registered a case against four individuals for allegedly running an unauthorized parking operation and extorting money from motorists near Bainganwadi Signal on the Mankhurd–Ghatkopar Link Road.

Shoaib Borkar, Asif Shaikh, Javed Khan and Dipchand Yadav named

The accused have been identified as Shoaib Borkar, Asif Shaikh, Javed Khan, and Dipchand Yadav. The case was filed following a complaint by Asif Ali Mohammad Ishtiyaq Shaikh, 35, a resident of Shivajinagar, Govandi, and owner of Roshan Tech Services Pvt. Ltd., a company engaged in telecom sector contracts.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred on April 6 around 9:00 pm, when the complainant visited the Bainganwadi Signal area for work. Due to lack of space, he parked his Kia vehicle near Maharashtra Compound. As he was leaving, Dipchand Yadav, along with Asif Shaikh and Javed Khan, approached him and asked him to remove the vehicle.

Complainant parked Kia vehicle near Maharashtra Compound

When questioned, they claimed the parking area was operated by Shoaib Bhai and demanded a monthly payment of Rs2,500 to park vehicles there. They allegedly told the complainant that all vehicle owners parking in the area paid the fee.

Despite the complainant stating that the land was government property, the accused allegedly threatened him, saying that no one could park without paying and warned of physical assault and damage to the vehicle if he refused.

Fearing harm and with no alternative parking available, the complainant transferred Rs2,500 online to Shoaib. The accused also allegedly warned him that failure to make regular payments would result in further consequences and that no one could protect him from Shoaib, who was described as a history-sheeter and externed criminal.

Following the complaint, Deonar police have registered an FIR under Sections 3(5), 308(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. Further investigation is currently underway.

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