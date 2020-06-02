Denial of bail raises questions on political prisoners’ rights amidst pandemic: PUDR

People’s Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR) has, in a press release, raised concerns on the recent rejection of bail pleas of some of those accused in the Bhima-Koregaon case and the sudden transfer of activist Gautam Navlakha from Delhi to Mumbai by train during the lockdown.

The Delhi-based civil liberties and democratic rights organisation said these incidents raise significant concerns about the rights of political prisoners during the COVID-19 pandemic. It added that the exclusion by the High Power Committees of temporary bails for those booked under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) adds to these concerns.

“Such denial of bail is an act of persecution committed against those who have existing medical vulnerabilities,” the statement read and added that, “Differentially treating bail petitions by political prisoners is gross injustice.”

It called the bail denials patently callous and said that the accusations against the prisoners are being used to penalise them to stay in crowded conditions despite their age and health issues. It pointed out that it is the state’s responsibility to protect the life and health of prisoners.

PUDR called it disturbing that while denying them bail, courts have not even passed orders to keep these prisoners in safe surroundings within the jail, given their advanced age and ailments.

While usually the reasons for denying bail, it said, are fear of the accused absconding and tampering evidence, the accused in the case are public-minded individuals, two of whom have surrendered to the NIA as per court orders.

Raising concerns on the way Gautam Navlakha was brought to Mumbai by an overnight train journey during the lockdown, it said that was done only to make his pending bail matter before the Delhi High Court infructuous. "The health and safety of political prisoners must be treated with the same urgency as that of other prisoners," it said.