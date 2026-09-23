‘Denial Cannot Be Defamation’: Aaditya Thackeray Rejects ₹500-Crore Defamation Notice In Disha Salian Case

Aaditya Thackeray has refused to apologise over statements concerning Satish Salian's campaign for a fresh probe into his daughter's death | File Photo

Mumbai, September 23, 2026: In the case of the defamation notice issued by Satish Salian, father of former celebrity manager Disha Salian, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has denied the allegations, saying a denial cannot be recast as defamation.

Thackeray Refuses To Apologise

In his reply, Thackeray refused to apologise, stating, “The posts expressly call for the official investigation to proceed. They neither obstruct the investigation nor pronounce upon its outcome.” He said a denial coupled with a demand for fair investigation cannot be treated as defamation of a person neither named nor identified in the posts.

Satish had last week sent the notice over Thackeray’s alleged comments on his efforts seeking a probe into Disha’s death in 2020. Thackeray had denied meeting or knowing Disha and said some people had, “for the past 6 years”, deliberately linked his name to the incident despite “no evidence or connection whatsoever”.

Salian’s Defamation Allegations

Satish’s notice said the comments imputed upon his “integrity, credibility, honesty and bona fides”, portraying a bereaved father seeking a lawful investigation into the alleged gang rape and murder of his daughter as abusing the judicial process for an improper, malicious and politically motivated purpose.

Thackeray’s lawyer said the post did not name Satish and addressed a campaign by sections of the media linking Thackeray to the case without verified evidence. The reply said he was entitled to reject allegations and defend his reputation.

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It added that public statements attributed to Satish after his daughter’s death and later “appear materially inconsistent”.

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