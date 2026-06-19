Delhi Rumours Dismissed: Shiv Sena-UBT Rebel MPs Meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla In Jaipur Hotel | Sansad Tv

Mumbai: Contrary to speculation that the six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs had camped in Delhi to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said the crucial meeting actually took place in Jaipur late on Tuesday night.

The MPs, Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East) and Omprakashraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv), met the Lok Sabha Speaker at a hotel in Jaipur rather than in the national capital, according to sources tracking the developments.

A special flight carrying Deshmukh and Patil Ashtikar took off from Nanded, while another flight arranged for Jadhav departed from the same city. Wakchaure flew in from Hyderabad, Nimbalkar from Pune and Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai.

After reaching Delhi on separate flights around midnight on Tuesday, the rebel MPs assembled in the presence of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The group was then taken to Jaipur, where they reportedly submitted a letter signed by all six MPs to Birla.

Soon after the meeting, the MPs dispersed on separate flights to their respective destinations, sources added.

According to a political figure familiar with the developments, Birla approved the letter submitted by the rebel MPs on Wednesday night. A formal announcement is expected within the next day or two.

The decision to avoid Delhi for the key political manoeuvres was reportedly aimed at escaping media scrutiny and preventing close monitoring by political rivals.

“Everything happened as planned, with little possibility of any video footage emerging,” a source said. The MPs remained inaccessible to party workers and the media and are expected to reappear publicly at an appropriate time under security cover.

Meanwhile, the rebel MPs are expected to arrive in Mumbai late on Thursday night and are likely to stay at a hotel in Goregaon before attending the Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s foundation day rally at NESCO on Friday.

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