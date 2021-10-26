Delhi NCB team will visit Mumbai tomorrow to probe corruption allegations by witness Prabhakar Sail in cruise drugs case

A five-member team of NCB will go from Delhi to Mumbai tomorrow to probe the allegations of corruption made by Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the drugs-on-cruise matter against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is probing the drug case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, visited the NCB office in the national capital on Tuesday.

While speaking to reporters here on Monday, Wankhede said, "I have not been summoned. I have come here for a different purpose. All the allegations against me are baseless." Earlier on Monday, Wankhede had in a special court said that he and his family were being targeted and are ready for a probe into allegations against him.

Two affidavits have been filed in the case -- one by NCB and another by Wankhede.

Wankhede and Maharastra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik are at loggerheads over the investigation of the drugs-on-cruise case in Mumbai.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 06:40 PM IST