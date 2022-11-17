Delhi murder case: Vasai citizens group to march in protest over Shraddha's murder

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai: Vasai Citizens group have organised a Jagruti March 'Justice for Shraddha', to protets against the brutal murder of Shraddha Walker in Delhi.

The march will begin from Manickpur Naka to Panchavati Naka on Sunday, Nov 20 at 6pm. The march aims at fast trials and judgement, CBI enquiry of suspicious religious or terrorist mission behind such cases.

The citizen group also belives that the march would help in revaluation of government permission for live-in relationship and banning of dating apps. The march also aims to increase government vigilance on online activities of youth.

Earlier, activist of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal took out a candle march and paid tribute to Shraddha by lighting candles in the square. The activits demand capital punishment against the killer.