Delhi murder case: NCP leader Supriya Sule demands stringent action against accused Aaftab Poonawala

NCP leader Supriya Sule | File Photo

Supriya Sule who's in Pune has demanded that Aaftab Poonawala, who killed his partnet Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces must be "severely" and "adequately" punished.

Sule also requested that the case proceedings should be expedited and should be heard in the fast track court.

Taking to Twitter, the Nationalist Congress Party leader wrote, "The heinous murder of Shraddha Walkar shocked the conscience of our country. Once found guilty, the murderer should be severely and adequately punished. I humbly implore the authorities to expedite justice for Shraddha by having this case heard in fast track court."

The heinous murder of Shraddha Walker shocked the conscience of our country. Once found guilty, the murderer should be severely and adequately punished. I humbly implore the authorities to expedite justice for Shraddha by having this case heard in fast track court. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 21, 2022

Shraddha Walkar's murder has shook the collective conscience and many have demanded stringent action against the accused Poonawala. Lawyers in Delhi's Saket court had also demonstatred an hour before he was to be presented in court and demanded stringent action.

Aaftab killed Shraddha six months ago

Aaftab and Shraddha met on a dating app in 2018 and had been staying together since 2019. Earlier this year, the couple moved to Delhi and shortly after, Poonawala killed her.

The crime came to the light recently after probe began in Shraddha's disappearance. Since the crime was first reported last week, many blood curdling details have emerged.

Read Also Mehrauli killing: Accused Aaftab Poonawala likely to undergo Narco analysis test on Monday

Poonawala had not just killed her and chopped her body parts but bought a refrigerator to store all the parts and used her phone occassionally to keep up the facade of her being alive. He also confessed to wanting to kill her 10 days prior to the date of incident but did not.

Aaftab had also physically assaulted her before which led to hospitalisation. She had almost filed a police complaint against him in 2020 but dropped the charges later.