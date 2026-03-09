Delhi Gang-Linked Man Held For Firing On Thane Builder’s House; Claims Self-Defense, Sent To Police Custody

A Thane court has remanded 28-year-old Shahbad, alias Shabu Munna Shamshad Qureshi, to police custody until March 11 following a brazen shooting incident targeting a prominent local builder and social media Influencer. | Representational Image

Thane: A Thane court has remanded 28-year-old Shahbad, alias Shabu Munna Shamshad Qureshi, to police custody until March 11 following a brazen shooting incident targeting a prominent local builder and social media Influencer.

Verbal Spat Preceded Gunfire at Influencer’s Residence and Vehicle

The incident occurred Saturday morning when Qureshi allegedly opened fire on the builder’s residence and vehicle. Mumbra police acted swiftly, apprehending the suspect within an hour of the attack. During interrogation, Qureshi claimed he fired the shots out of fear for his life following a heated verbal altercation with the builder.

Investigations revealed that Qureshi is a native of Delhi with a significant criminal history, including alleged ties to a notorious gang. He recently moved to the Shilphata area after serving eight years in Tihar Jail. While initial rumors suggested a "supari" (contract killing) motive, police officials stated the suspect maintains the shooting was a preemptive strike driven by personal dread. Investigations remain ongoing.

