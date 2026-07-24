Delhi Court Rejects Mumbai Police's Plea For Anmol Bishnoi's Custody In Baba Siddique Murder Case | File Photo

Mumbai: The special court at Patiala house, Delhi has rejected the plea of Mumbai police seeking custody of gangster Anmol Bishnoi in Baba Siddique murder case, the prosecution informed the special MCOCA court on Friday.

The special public prosecutor Mahesh Mule on Friday submitted a report on Friday stating that the special court has rejected the plea of the Mumbai court seeking to take Bishnoi’s custody. The prosecution claimed that the crime branch had approached the special court, a day after receiving a production warrant obtained from the special MCOCA court.

The prosecution on Monday obtained a production warrant against Bishnoi from a special MCOCA court to arrest and interrogate him in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in October 2024. The development came after the court last week pulled up the Mumbai police for failing to take Bishnoi into custody despite his availability in India following his deportation from the US last year.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024.

Siddique’s wife Shehzeen, had through her lawyers, Pradip Gharat and Trivankumar Karnani, had moved a plea alleging that the Mumbai Police was avoiding bringing Bishnoi before the court and interrogating him due to external pressure. She prayed for directions to the prosecution to secure custody of Anmol. In the plea, she had pleaded the court that the Mumbai crime branch be called upon to explain ‘as to why they have not taken any steps so far, taking the custody of Bishnoi, even when his presence was necessary in framing of charges.

The court pulled the crime branch while hearing the application said, “Securing the custody of an accused, conducting investigation, interrogating the accused and placing him on trial are the exclusive responsibilities of the investigating agency and the law enforcement agencies. The court is not expected to remind the investigating agency of its statutory duties, particularly in a prosecution relating to a serious offence of murder.”

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